Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,919 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AerCap worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,641,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 170,452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

