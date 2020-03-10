Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Veritiv worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTV opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Veritiv Corp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

