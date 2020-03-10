Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,409 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Altair Engineering worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 20.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the software’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 121.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the software’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 1.31. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,754 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $86,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $136,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,810 shares of company stock worth $6,771,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

