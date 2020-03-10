Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,830 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

CMTL opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $578.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

