Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 24.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

IRET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of IRET opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $85.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

