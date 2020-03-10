Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Kforce worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Kforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,731 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $728.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

KFRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Kforce news, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,416,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,631. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

