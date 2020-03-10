Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,161 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,315 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Zumiez worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 13,820 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $468,774.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,423 shares of company stock worth $2,339,732 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

