Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $486.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.10 million and the lowest is $483.62 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $471.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

CHKP stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $111.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $299,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $139,562,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,007,000 after buying an additional 674,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

