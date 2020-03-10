Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Chemed worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $42,053,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chemed by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.50.

Shares of CHE opened at $397.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.51. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $313.49 and a 12-month high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.18%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

