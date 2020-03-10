Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.50.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $20.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.31. The stock had a trading volume of 155,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed has a 1-year low of $313.49 and a 1-year high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $80,512,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after buying an additional 71,736 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Chemed by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.