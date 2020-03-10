Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $35.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.44 billion and the highest is $39.92 billion. Chevron posted sales of $35.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $141.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.01 billion to $155.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $129.28 billion to $149.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

