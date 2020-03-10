Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $14.82 million and $375,839.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00005881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

