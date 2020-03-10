China Distance Education (DL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DL opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. China Distance Education has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

