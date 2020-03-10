Choice Hotels International (CHH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $109.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $86.00 to $91.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $99.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $109.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The company had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,289,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,086 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,719,000 after purchasing an additional 117,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

