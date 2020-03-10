Christine Bennett Acquires 16,500 Shares of Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) Stock

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG) insider Christine Bennett bought 16,500 shares of Regis Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,370.00 ($20,829.79).

Regis Healthcare stock traded up A$0.07 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$1.30 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,794 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. Regis Healthcare Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.72 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of A$3.52 ($2.49). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.70.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Regis Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Regis Healthcare Company Profile

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

