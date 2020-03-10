Christopher D. Pappas Purchases 7,000 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UNVR stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,269. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Univar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Univar by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Univar in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

