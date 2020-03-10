Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.0243

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Chromia has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 263,876,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,314,789 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

