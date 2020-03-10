Chrono.tech Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00009335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $527,829.84 and $28,089.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00482401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.88 or 0.06378572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00057062 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031074 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013114 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.