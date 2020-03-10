Chronobank (TIME) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02485874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00213018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00124781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.