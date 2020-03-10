Chronologic Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $187.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $167,239.81 and approximately $187.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002215 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.02525702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,230,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,385 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

