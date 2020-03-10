Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

