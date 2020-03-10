Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,491 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Cigna worth $44,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $45,211,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,815 shares of company stock worth $10,664,482. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

CI stock traded up $10.09 on Tuesday, reaching $191.69. The company had a trading volume of 133,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,367. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.07 and its 200 day moving average is $185.84. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.