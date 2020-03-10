Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Loews Corp

Loews Corp reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cigna by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 788,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,278,000 after purchasing an additional 205,731 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,815 shares of company stock worth $10,664,482. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $181.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.84. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

