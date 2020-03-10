Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.58 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

