Cindicator (CND) Market Cap Hits $9.74 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $53,504.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, Ethfinex and ABCC. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.02513528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00212440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00050702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00124323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,902,357,071 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, GOPAX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

