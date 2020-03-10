Citigroup Inc. Buys 157,767 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,767 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 176,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 394,077 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1045 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

