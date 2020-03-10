Citigroup Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,010.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

