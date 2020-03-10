Citigroup Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 683.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,809 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,428,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,097.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 539,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 704,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 495,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,120,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after buying an additional 435,803 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.