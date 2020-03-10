Citigroup Inc. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Integer worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE ITGR opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.83. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.