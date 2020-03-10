Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 208.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Cardtronics worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of CATM opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cardtronics PLC has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

