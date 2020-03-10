Citigroup Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to Buy

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,980 ($26.05). Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

HIK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,902.86 ($25.03).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,847 ($24.30) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,887.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,961.14. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

