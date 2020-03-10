Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,874 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $978,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,030.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,046 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,352.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.41. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

