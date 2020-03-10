Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Aegis raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

