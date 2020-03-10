Claymore Hits Market Capitalization of $1,562.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. In the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00214680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

