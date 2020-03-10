CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 5.9% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002056 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Livecoin and Upbit. CloakCoin has a market cap of $884,084.57 and $24,461.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004231 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001116 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,412,192 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitbns, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.