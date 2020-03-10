Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Declares GBX 22.70 Dividend

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:CBG traded down GBX 91 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,136 ($14.94). 570,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,148 ($15.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,435.36.
CBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
