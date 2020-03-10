Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Declares GBX 22.70 Dividend

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CBG traded down GBX 91 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,136 ($14.94). 570,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,969. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,148 ($15.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,435.36.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.