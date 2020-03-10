Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $860-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $857.90 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.29 EPS.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 10,533,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,256. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.07. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $68,167.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,361 shares of company stock worth $4,356,495. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

