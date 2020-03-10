Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.01)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $202-$207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.18 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura raised their target price on Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of CLDR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,533,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,256. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,495. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

