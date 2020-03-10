CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 1.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.65% of CME Group worth $467,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CME Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CME Group by 1,933.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Shares of CME stock opened at $204.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.