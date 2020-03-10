CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 711,558 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.99% of CME Group worth $713,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after buying an additional 90,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after buying an additional 240,942 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,073,000 after buying an additional 81,863 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,420,000 after buying an additional 512,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.78. 217,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.58. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

