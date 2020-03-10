CNA Financial Corp Cuts Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of VST opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vistra Energy Corp has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

