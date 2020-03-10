CNA Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

CNA Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up approximately 1.0% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

