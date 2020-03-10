CNA Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

CNA Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $2,891,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $4,896,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

