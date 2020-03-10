CNA Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after purchasing an additional 80,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,656,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,266,000 after buying an additional 571,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.