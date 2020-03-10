CNA Financial Corp Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,651 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

NYSE MET opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

