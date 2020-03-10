CNA Financial Corp Has $1.94 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

