CNA Financial Corp Has $1.94 Million Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 22.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 102,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

