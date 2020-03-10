CNA Financial Corp Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,309 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Terex worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 874,186 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $199,462.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $390,723.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,067 shares of company stock valued at $477,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Terex Co. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $34.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

