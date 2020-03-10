CNA Financial Corp Has $2.59 Million Position in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,493 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Jeld-Wen worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,144 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 294,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $3,921,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,114,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.64.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

