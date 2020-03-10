CNA Financial Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avnet by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. Avnet has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

